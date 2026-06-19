UAE aid gives hope to families affected by Philippines earthquake: General Santos City Mayor

GENERAL SANTOS, 19th June, 2026 (WAM) -- General Santos City Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao praised the urgent humanitarian assistance provided by the UAE to those affected by the earthquake in southern Philippines, saying the support reflects the country's deeply rooted humanitarian values and helps alleviate the suffering of affected families and children while meeting their essential needs.

Pacquiao's remarks came during a meeting with the UAE response team currently deployed in the Philippines to monitor the situation and support those affected by the earthquake that struck the southern part of the country.

The General Santos City Mayor said, "The UAE consistently demonstrates its commitment to offering assistance to those in need across the globe, standing by communities in times of hardship and disaster."

She added, "We highly value the UAE's support for the people of the Philippines during these difficult circumstances. UAE humanitarian aid is not only about providing food, medicine and basic necessities, but also about giving affected families a sense of security and hope, while alleviating the suffering of children who endured difficult moments as a result of the earthquake and the fear, loss and damage it caused to homes and facilities."