Emirates Global Endurance Village unveils international endurance racing series in over 10 nations

PARIS, 20th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Global Endurance Village in Al Wathba has launched the Emirates Global Endurance Village Racing Series, a six-month initiative running from June to December 2026 and featuring endurance races across more than 10 countries.

The first event in the series got underway today in Compiègne, France, as part of an international endurance competition taking place from 19 to 21 June, marking the start of the programme’s global calendar.

The initiative supports the UAE leadership’s vision of advancing endurance riding and the equestrian sector, while reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading international centre for the sport. It also highlights the role of Emirates Global Endurance Village in promoting and developing endurance racing at both local and international levels.

The series will be staged in France, Portugal, Argentina, South Africa, Namibia, Chile, Romania, Slovakia, Uruguay, Spain and Greece.

A delegation from the Village, accompanied by partners and sponsors, will attend the races to deliver interactive activities for spectators and showcase their products and services.

Musallam Al Ameri, Director-General of Emirates Global Endurance Village, said the initiative reflects the continued support of the UAE leadership for endurance riding and contributes to strengthening the Village’s role in the global development of the sport.

He said the series forms part of ongoing efforts to deepen cooperation with national federations, event organisers and the International Equestrian Federation (FEI), supporting the growth and sustainability of endurance racing worldwide.

Al Ameri added that the Village’s international strategy focuses on expanding its global presence through initiatives that promote the sport and broaden its reach. He noted that the Village’s team will work closely with organisers and sponsors to support the races and deliver accompanying promotional and engagement activities in host countries.

He emphasised that the initiative aims to provide a model for supporting and organising endurance events, while contributing to the continued growth and international profile of the sport.