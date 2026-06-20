FIFA Fan Festival at World Cup 2026 empowers people to become lifesavers with CPR training

DALLAS, 20th June, 2026 (WAM) -- FIFA has launched a joint initiative through its Medical Department, in cooperation with the American Heart Association, to train fans in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and rapid response to sudden cardiac arrest, using the FIFA World Cup 2026 as a platform to promote health awareness and life-saving first-aid skills.

The initiative offers visitors to FIFA Fan Festivals the opportunity to learn how to recognise the signs of cardiac arrest and practise hands-only CPR, helping to raise public awareness of one of the most important life-saving skills.

The programme is being delivered through the American Heart Association’s Nation of Lifesavers Mobile CPR Unit, which has welcomed thousands of fans at FIFA Fan Festivals in Atlanta, Georgia; Dallas, Texas; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as well as at the New York New Jersey Fan Zone.

Dr Andrew Massey, FIFA Medical Director, said the initiative harnesses the global appeal of football to deliver an impactful public health message, noting that CPR is a simple skill that can be learned by anyone and used to help save lives in emergency situations.

He added that the FIFA World Cup provides a unique opportunity to engage with large audiences and promote health awareness, highlighting football’s ability to support community initiatives that contribute to a healthier and safer society.