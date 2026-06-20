UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on airport in Niger’s capital

ABU DHABI, 20th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Diori Hamani International Airport in the capital of the Republic of Niger, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE’s strong condemnation of such criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Niger over this heinous attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.