UAE’s Bishrelt advances to women’s under-52kg judo semi-finals at Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam

ULAANBAATAR, 20th June, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE national team judoka Khorloodoi Bishrelt advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s under-52kg category at the Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam, currently being held at Steppe Arena in the Mongolian capital.

Bishrelt opened her campaign with victories over South Korea’s Kim Minjeong and Mongolia’s Uranzaya Munkhbat, both secured in golden score, before defeating Hungary’s Reka Pupp in the quarter-finals to book a semi-final meeting with top seed Uta Abe of Japan.

The UAE team will resume their participation in the tournament tomorrow with four contests in the lightweight and half-middleweight divisions.

In the under-73kg category, Mohamed Bek will face Italy’s Manuel Lombardo, while Naji Yazbek takes on Türkiye’s Bilal Çiloğlu.

In the under-81kg division, Omar Jad will meet India’s Tokas Harsh, while teammate Talal Shafili faces Adrián Gandía of Puerto Rico.

Earlier today, Simon Konstantin exited the competition after a defeat to Azerbaijan’s Ahmad Yusifov in the under-60kg category, while Narmand Bayan was eliminated in the under-66kg division.