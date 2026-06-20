FIFA World Cup: US 2-0 Australia

SEATTLE, 20th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The US secured a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 with a game to spare after a comfortable victory over Australia. The result also guarantees the co-hosts a spot among the best third-placed teams.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side recorded consecutive World Cup wins for the first time since the inaugural tournament in 1930, producing another energetic display despite the absence of injured captain Christian Pulisic.

The US took the lead through an own goal by Cameron Burgess after Folarin Balogun burst into the penalty area and delivered a low cross. The hosts doubled their advantage just before half-time when Alex Freeman headed home after a deflected Sergiño Dest effort dropped inside the six-yard box.

Balogun came close to adding a third goal, but Alessandro Circati made a crucial block. Australia struggled to threaten throughout, while the US held firm to record their first clean sheet in 10 matches and seal progression to the knockout stage.