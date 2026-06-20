FIFA World Cup: Morocco 1-0 Scotland

BOSTON, 20th June, 2026 (WAM)-- Morocco secured a 1-0 victory over Scotland at Boston Stadium to move top of Group C with four points.

Ismael Saibari scored the only goal of the match, racing behind the Scottish defence to collect a pass from Brahim Diaz before firing past goalkeeper Angus Gunn. The strike was Morocco's fastest-ever World Cup goal and the quickest scored so far at FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Morocco created further chances after the break, with Saibari hitting the crossbar and Bilal El Khannouss forcing another save from Gunn.

Scotland pressed for an equaliser in the closing stages, led by John McGinn, Ben Doak and Scott McTominay, but Morocco held firm to claim a crucial win.