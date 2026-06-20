Africa CDC calls for increased funding to combat Ebola

ADDIS ABABA, 20th June, 2026 (WAM) -- African officials must step up financing to respond and develop vaccines for the Ebola outbreak in Congo and Uganda, the continent’s top health agency said on Friday, warning that the continent cannot continue to rely on foreign partners for its health needs.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that the number of Ebola cases is believed to be higher because the outbreak was confirmed weeks late.

Africa CDC Director-General Dr. Jean Kaseya said that the current outbreak — the worst ever at this stage — is yet another reminder for Africa to invest more in its health sector to reduce its reliance on foreign partners.