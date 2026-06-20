El Salvador seizes over 6 tonnes of cocaine in Pacific Ocean

SAN SALVADOR, 20th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The authorities in El Salvador seized more than six tonnes of cocaine being transported in the Pacific Ocean, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said on Friday.

The drugs were found on 18th June by the Salvadoran navy aboard two separate vessels, each carrying a similar quantity of cocaine and three crew members on board.

The total value of the cocaine seized was estimated to be around US$167 million, according to Bukele, calling the operation “a new national record”. He said six people were arrested.

“We continue to take the war against drug trafficking to places where it previously operated with total impunity,” the President wrote on X.

El Salvador has seized more than 13 tonnes of cocaine so far in 2026, the President added, a quantity worth an estimated $332 million.