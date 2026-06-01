Ahmed bin Saeed launches 'DEWA International’, a leading company to develop energy, water projects

DUBAI, 21st June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, announced in the presence of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), the establishment of ‘DEWA International’, a wholly owned independent subsidiary aimed at developing conventional and clean energy projects worldwide and exporting Dubai’s successful energy and water infrastructure model to global markets.

Held at Al Shera’a, DEWA’s new headquarters, the launch was attended by Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; and Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality.

The event was also attended by DEWA’s Board Members; Ahmed Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy; Abdulla Bin Kalban, MD & CEO of Emirates Global Aluminium; Hussain Sultan Lootah, Group CEO of ENOC; Abdulkarim AlMaazmi. CEO of Dragon Oil; Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of Etihad Water and Electricity; DEWA officials; and representatives of investors and DEWA strategic partners.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: “Thanks to the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai has become a global model for achievement and accelerated development.

Through its world-class infrastructure, particularly in the energy and water sectors, Dubai has firmly established itself as a leading international benchmark. Launching DEWA International marks a strategic step towards extending this successful model to global markets and further strengthening Dubai’s position as a source of knowledge and expertise in energy, water, sustainability and digital transformation.”

H.H. added: “I congratulate DEWA on this significant milestone and look forward to its continued success in reinforcing Dubai’s global standing and advancing its role in shaping a more sustainable future for generations to come.”

Speaking at the ceremony, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said: “We welcome you all to this important event. We are delighted by your presence at a time when the world increasingly needs the foundations and capabilities established by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). Today, we are taking these superior capabilities to the global stage, sharing them with leaders, partners and investors who believe, as we do, that the future is built on clear vision and well-organised execution. Thank you for your valued presence and support.”

“At its core, DEWA embodies Dubai’s inspiring success story. Guided by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the emirate has become a leading global hub for finance, trade and innovation, as well as a model for sustainable development and investment attraction. For decades, DEWA has powered Dubai’s extraordinary rise, not through ambition alone, but through the highest performance and efficiency.

Now, we rank first globally in 13 key utility performance indicators and two regional benchmarks across generation, transmission, distribution and customer service. Our financial strength provides real strategic freedom: sustained revenue growth, strong margins and significant investing capacity. In 2025, DEWA recorded unprecedented revenues of AED 32.8 billion, with net profit after tax reaching a record AED 9.06 billion,” said Al Tayer.

Al Tayer noted: ”We have mastered the entire value chain: generation, transmission, distribution, as well as expansion planning, development, financing, project management, operations and maintenance, as well as our unique position as both offtaker and shareholder in major projects. We are pioneers in business development, with an investment portfolio comprising more than 10 successful companies that continue to grow.

DEWA’s operating model is strategy-driven and adaptive. We moved early into solar energy through our global flagship the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single site solar park in the world which holds 4 Guinness World Records and is positioned as a global benchmark for utility-scale renewable deployment.

We have strengthened our operational and financial capabilities by adopting the Independent Water and Power Producer (IWPP) model. DEWA has become a global benchmark in structuring bankable projects, achieving lowest tariffs, and attracting strong international investor participation. Now we are taking this model globally.”

“Over the years, we have built extensive cumulative expertise across generation, transmission and distribution, customer services and clean energy technologies, including photovoltaic solar, concentrated solar power, hydropower and data centres. We have also integrated Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, including AI, across our value chain. This is all supported by Dubai’s exceptional environment, a global hub for attracting capital, talent and strategic partnerships, positioning DEWA at the centre of a dynamic and integrated economic ecosystem,” Al Tayer emphasised.

Global demand for energy and water infrastructure is expected to exceed USD 20 trillion by 2035. Amid rapidly evolving geopolitical dynamics, energy security and sustainability have become global priorities. This is accelerating the energy transition and creating significant opportunities for strategic partnerships capable of delivering large-scale energy and water projects efficiently and effectively. International expansion is not merely an ambition; it is a strategic imperative that strengthens DEWA across every dimension. It unlocks a global pipeline of large, high-value opportunities, enhancing long-term growth and financial returns. It expands our technological capabilities across energy and water,” said Al Tayer.

“We will pursue opportunities globally, guided by value, partnerships and strategic fit. Our approach is phased and committed. We will begin where our relationships, knowledge and proximity provide a natural advantage, and we will expand progressively into other markets, building a truly global portfolio across conventional and renewable energy technologies in both power and water.

We will bring to every market the full strength of DEWA’s capabilities: development expertise, technological innovation, digital systems and in-house expansion planning, project management, operations and maintenance. We are exporting not only projects, but our full set of learnings and capabilities, including project structuring, governance, risk allocation and execution excellence,” he added.

Al Tayer highlighted that: “We will work closely with governments, developers, and financial institutions that share our standards and long-term vision. We invite partners not only to be part of the journey, but to co-develop and co-invest in projects globally.”

Al Tayer said:” Today, I am proud to announce the establishment of a global independent development company DEWA International, wholly-owned subsidiary. Its scope spans both power and water. The company will develop conventional and clean energy projects using advanced technologies, while partnering with leading organisations to deliver joint projects across global markets. The company is set up.

The work has already started — identifying projects, building our pipeline, and establishing the partnership ecosystems that will define our global presence.”

“Dubai was built on the belief that boldness, executed with discipline, creates legacies. DEWA International is the next chapter in this journey, and we invite you to be part of writing it with us,” Al Tayer concluded.