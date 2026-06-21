S. Korea's current account surplus with US slips in 2025: BOK

SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea posted a drop in its current account surplus with the United States last year for the first time in six years due to a widened service account deficit, while its current account deficit with China and Japan widened, central bank data showed.

South Korea's current account surplus with the US totaled US$111.42 billion last year, down from an all-time high of $116.97 billion in 2024, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The goods account surplus rose 2.53% on-year to $111.98 billion last year, on the back of a rise in semiconductors and smartphones.

But South Korea's service account deficit with the US widened to $14.62 billion last year from the previous year's deficit of $8.88 billion, the central bank said.

The central bank data showed that South Korea reported a current account deficit of $25.32 billion with China last year, widening 7.97% from the previous year.

With Japan, South Korea saw its current account deficit widen by 13% on-year to $20.3 billion last year.

The country's current account surplus with the European Union rose 9.9% on-year last year to $24.42 billion, driven by strong exports, according to the BOK.

The country also posted a $71.84 billion current account surplus with Southeast Asian nations last year, up 13.24% from a year earlier, while it recorded a $49.75 billion deficit with the Middle East, down 26.8% over the cited period.

Overall, South Korea's current account surplus widened to $123 billion in 2025, up sharply from $99.97 billion a year earlier, the data showed.