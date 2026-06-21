Curaçao earn first-ever World Cup point with draw against Ecuador

KANSAS CITY, 21st June, 2026 (WAM) -- Curaçao secured the first FIFA World Cup point in their history after holding Ecuador to a goalless draw in their Group E second-round match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The result moved both teams onto one point. Ecuador sit third in the group on goal difference, ahead of fourth-placed Curaçao.

In the next round, Curaçao will face Côte d’Ivoire, who are second in the group with three points, while Ecuador will take on group leaders Germany, who have six points from their opening two matches.