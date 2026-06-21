Chicago shooting leaves 12 injured

WASHINGTON, 21st June, 2026 (WAM) -- Twelve people were injured in a random shooting that targeted a gathering of people on a street in Chicago, Illinois, in the United States.

Chicago Police said that two individuals travelling in a sport utility vehicle opened fire on the crowd before fleeing the scene, injuring 12 people, including four women. The injured were taken to hospitals for treatment.

According to the Associated Press, police cordoned off the area surrounding the incident and launched an investigation, along with a large-scale search operation to track down the perpetrators