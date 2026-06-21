TRENDS showcases 450 peer-reviewed publications at Beijing International Book Fair 2026

BEIJING, 21st June, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Group, represented by TRENDS Research & Advisory and TRENDS Global, participated in the 32nd Beijing International Book Fair 2026 with more than 450 peer-reviewed research and academic publications, within the UAE House pavilion.

The participation reflected a strong knowledge presence and highlighted TRENDS’ role in promoting intellectual and cultural dialogue between the UAE and China through the presentation of its latest research publications, the organisation of intellectual events and specialised discussion sessions, and the holding of academic meetings with leading Chinese institutions and universities. These efforts support the development of sustainable knowledge partnerships and enhance scientific and cultural exchange between the two countries.

The TRENDS pavilion attracted the attention of senior officials, diplomats and researchers participating in the fair, who reviewed the group's publications and research and advisory initiatives, praising its role in knowledge production and forecasting global transformations.

In this context, the TRENDS delegation held a meeting with Peking University, one of the world's most prestigious universities, to discuss prospects for academic cooperation in regional and international studies, Arab-Chinese relations, researcher exchange programmes, and the organisation of joint training programmes.

TRENDS Group also discussed, during a joint dialogue session with the School of Arabic Studies at Beijing Foreign Studies University, ways to strengthen cooperation in research projects, promote translation activities between Arabic and Chinese, and launch specialised training programmes to support young researchers and enhance their knowledge capabilities.