Japan beat Tunisia 4-0 at FIFA World Cup 2026

MONTERREY, 21st June, 2026 (WAM) -- Japan defeated Tunisia 4-0 today at Monterrey Stadium in Mexico in a Group F second-round match of the FIFA World Cup 2026, being held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Japan's goals were scored by Daichi Kamada in the 4th minute, Ayase Ueda in the 31st and 83rd minutes, and Junya Ito in the 69th minute.

With the result, Japan moved to second place in the group with four points, behind leaders the Netherlands on the same number of points, while Sweden are third with three points.