European heatwave sweeps across continent

CAPITALS, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- A new heatwave swept across Europe Saturday, prompting precautionary measures in France, Spain and Germany, while Britain warned of tropical temperatures.

Less than a month after a heatwave affected several European countries in May, during which record temperatures were registered, the continent is once again facing a spell of extreme heat expected to intensify in the coming days.

Temperatures could reach historically high levels as the heatwave strengthens across parts of Europe, according to forecasts.