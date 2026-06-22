New Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre initiative uses photography to chronicle city’s transformation

ABU DHABI, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM)-- Photography is no longer merely a means of capturing fleeting moments. It has evolved into a language that complements the written word, preserving memory and documenting the transformation of people and places. This vision underpins 'The Image Bears Witness', an initiative launched by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) to place photography at the heart of knowledge production and the preservation of national identity.

The initiative stems from a vision that seeks to establish photography as a witness to human experiences and civilisational memory, while highlighting its role as a cultural documentation tool that preserves the details of the remarkable development journey witnessed by the UAE through it capial, Abu Dhabi, and presents it to new generations through a contemporary visual language.

Moving beyond the traditional concept of archiving, the initiative views photography as a visual discourse with the same capacity as the written word to narrate history and document social, cultural and human transformations, making it an integral part of the cultural and intellectual landscape.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, said photography represents a highly significant human and cultural legacy.

"The responsibility of cultural institutions extends beyond preserving this heritage and making it accessible to future generations to developing the skills required to interpret and understand its messages, transforming visual archives into practical knowledge that contributes to societal advancement and strengthens the knowledge-based economy."

Al Tunaiji said the initiative reflects the Centre’s belief that photography has become an "essential partner to the written word in preserving memory and generating knowledge".

He added that the project seeks to build an integrated visual narrative documenting the spirit of place, everyday life and the transformations that Abu Dhabi has undergone over the decades.

He stressed that the initiative aligns with the principles of the UAE’s Year of the Family."The Centre has ensured that its activities are open to all segments of society, with particular emphasis on children and young people, aiming to foster a generation that is aware of its cultural heritage and capable of utilising the tools of the cultural and creative industries to connect the past with the present and help shape the future."

Al Tunaiji noted that photography is not merely a means of recording events but also a "window through which societies and their development can be understood."

He added that the UAE experience is distinguished by its ability to preserve authenticity while embracing the future, a "balance the initiative seeks to reinforce through promoting visual documentation and enriching the cultural publishing sector."

For the inaugural edition, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre selected Qasr Al Hosn as the focal point of the initiative, given its status as Abu Dhabi’s oldest landmark and one of its most prominent historical symbols. The first known photograph of the fort dates back to 1901, when American missionary Samuel Zwemer captured an image during his visit to Abu Dhabi, describing it as an interesting fort, marking the beginning of the Emirate’s modern visual documentation.

Qasr Al Hosn stands as a witness to Abu Dhabi’s transformation over the decades. Through the lenses of photographers, the landmark and its surrounding urban, social and cultural developments have been documented, making photography itself part of the story and a means of tracing the evolution of both place and people.

The first edition of 'The Image Bears Witness' features a range of activities, led by a photography competition that invites participants to document Qasr Al Hosn from diverse artistic perspectives. The competition includes four categories: architectural photography, black-and-white photography, light and shadow, and creative editing using artificial intelligence tools.

The initiative also includes panel discussions and cultural seminars featuring leading photographers, historians and arts researchers to explore the role of photography in preserving collective memory and presenting heritage through innovative visual storytelling, while strengthening cultural dialogue between the UAE and the wider world.

A photography exhibition will be staged as part of the next edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, scheduled from 13th to 18th September 2026. The exhibition will offer an interactive visual experience combining historical and contemporary photographs that document Abu Dhabi’s development journey, cultural evolution and urban transformation through a blend of still imagery and modern visual projections.

The inaugural edition will conclude with the publication of a documentary book featuring selected works and photographs, creating a visual reference that preserves an aspect of the city’s memory and reinforces the idea that photography is not merely a reflection of the past, but a means of preserving, rediscovering and transmitting it to future generations.