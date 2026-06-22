FIFA World Cup: Uruguay 2-2 Cabo Verde

MIAMI,22nd June, 2026 (WAM) --Cape Verde held Uruguay to a 2-2 draw in their Group H match at the FIFA World Cup in Miami.

Kevin Pina gave Cape Verde the lead before Uruguay responded with first-half goals from Maxi Araujo and Agustin Canobbio to take a 2-1 advantage into the break.

Cape Verde levelled in the second half through Dailon Varela after a defensive mix-up, and then held firm to secure a valuable point.

The result marked Cape Verde's second consecutive draw against a former FIFA World Cup champion following its goalless draw with Spain.