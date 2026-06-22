Sharjah Club retains UAE table tennis title

SHARJAH, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Club has successfully retained the overall Excellence Shield for the second consecutive year, reinforcing its position as a powerhouse in UAE table tennis.

According to the final standings released by the UAE Table Tennis Federation for the 2025–2026 season, the club dominated the national rankings with 738 points, finishing more than 60 points ahead of its closest competitor.

This prestigious achievement caps an exceptional season defined by dominant performances across multiple age categories. Demonstrating clear technical superiority and squad stability, Sharjah Club captured three separate league titles—securing the youth, junior, and cadet championships each with a round to spare.

In addition to its league triumphs, the club amassed nine individual and team titles in national competitions. Standout moments from the season included winning first place in the UAE Junior Singles Championship, taking gold in the Junior Doubles Championship, securing multiple podium finishes in successive junior singles tournaments, and delivering strong performances in the inaugural UAE Youth Singles Championship.

The club’s collective success was mirrored by major individual accolades. Sharjah and UAE national team star Ahmed Saeed Al-Musaibi was named Best Junior Player for the second year in a row. For his leadership and technical guidance, coach Ehab Mahmoud Suleiman also repeated his previous year’s success by being named the Best Coach of the 2025–2026 season.

Ultimately, the Excellence Shield highlights the sustained technical and administrative growth driving Sharjah Club’s table tennis programme as it continues to develop elite champions.