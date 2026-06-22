Korea's exports up 60% in first 20 days of June

SEOUL, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's exports surged by 60.4 percent year-on-year during the first 20 days of June, according to data released on Monday.

Outbound shipments reached US$62 billion in the June 1-20 period, compared with $38.6 billion tallied in the same period last year, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports went up 23.2 percent on-year to $44.5 billion over the cited period, resulting in a trade surplus of $17 billion, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the latest findings.