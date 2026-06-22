Joint statement by Qatar, Pakistan on first high-level committee meeting with participation of US, Iran

LUCERNE, 22nd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The first session of high level talks under the framework of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding concluded in Burgenstock, Switzerland, with the participation of representatives from the Islamic Republic of Iran, the United States of America, and the two mediating parties, the State of Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported that Qatar and Pakistan issued a joint statement on the first session of high level talks, noting that, building on the MoU, the parties have agreed to the establishment of a High Level Committee, which will provide political oversight on the mediation. Chief negotiators will report regularly to the High Level Committee and lead working groups focused on nuclear, sanctions, and a monitoring and dispute resolution group to ensure the effective implementation of the MoU, and on other matters.

The statement added that a communication line between the parties has been formed for the period mentioned in paragraph 5 of the MoU to avoid incidents and miscommunication with the aim of safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

Moreover, the parties agreed on the creation of a de-confliction cell between the parties, the Lebanese Republic and facilitated by the Mediators, to ensure the adherence of the termination of military operations in Lebanon as per the MoU.