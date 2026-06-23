Ebola claims 267 lives in DR Congo, cases rise to 1,048

KINSHASA, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Democratic Republic of the Congo announced on Tuesday that the death toll from Ebola virus infections has risen to 267, while the total number of recorded cases has reached 1,048.

The National Institute of Public Health in the Democratic Republic of the Congo stated that most infections were recorded in Ituri Province in the north-eastern part of the country, which accounted for 91.3 percent of total cases and 80.7 percent of deaths linked to the current outbreak.