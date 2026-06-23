Canada plans to build 10 new nuclear reactors

OTTAWA, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- Canada has unveiled a new strategy to accelerate the development of its nuclear energy sector, including a plan to build up to 10 large nuclear reactors and streamline approval procedures for future projects.

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson said the plan aims to begin construction of two new reactors by 2035, with five additional reactors planned or under development by 2040.

Although the strategy does not currently include new funding, the government said it would announce by April 2027 a policy outlining federal support mechanisms and financing tools available for nuclear energy projects.

Nuclear energy contributes around 13 percent of Canada's electricity generation. Canada is the world's second-largest producer of uranium.