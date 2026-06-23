Wildfires sweep western US, Utah town evacuated

WASHINGTON, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- A series of wildfires has broken out across parts of the western United States as a result of soaring temperatures, drought conditions and strong winds.

The Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands announced that one of the largest fires remains out of control, prompting the evacuation of the town of Eureka and a neighbouring ranch after flames consumed approximately 87 square kilometres of land.

Authorities said the fire is suspected to have been deliberately set, and an investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, while firefighting efforts continue to contain the blaze.

In Arizona, another wildfire has burned through around 120 hectares of rugged terrain, with suppression operations still under way.

Most areas across the western United States, from the Rocky Mountains to the Pacific Coast, are experiencing temperatures above seasonal averages, amid warnings of heightened wildfire risks as hot and dry weather conditions persist.