France beat Iraq to reach World Cup round of 32

PHILADELPHIA, 23rd June, 2026 (WAM) -- France qualified for the round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after defeating Iraq 3-0 in their Group I match.

Kylian Mbappé opened the scoring in the 14th minute before doubling the lead with his second goal in the 54th minute. Ousmane Dembélé added the third goal in the 66th minute.

The match was suspended for more than an hour during half-time due to adverse weather conditions and thunderstorms before play resumed.

With the victory, France moved to the top of the group with six points, while Iraq remained bottom of the standings without a point.