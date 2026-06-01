Dubai Sports World’s 16th edition officially opens

DUBAI, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Sports World (DSW), the region’s largest indoor sports and fitness destination, has officially launched its action-packed summer season for 2026.

The 16th edition of DSW was inaugurated by Mahir Julfar, EVP of Dubai World Trade Centre; Essa Sharif, Director of Sports Events at Dubai Sports Council, and representatives from Dubai Police including Major Abdullah Ahmed Al Ammari, Captain Ali Hassan Al Rahma, First Lieutenant Juma Salim Al Maqbal, and Fatima Ahmed Buhajir, Chairman of the Positive Spirit Department. The guest of honour for the opening event was Maryam Alfarsi, the first Emirati female sprinter to compete in an Olympic Games.

Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), in association with Dubai Sports Council (DSC), DSW opened on 19 June and runs until 25 August 2026, offering exciting activities, events and challenges to keep the whole family fit, healthy and happy all summer long.

This year’s edition is bigger and better than ever, with more than 40 courts and pitches spanning over 280,000 square feet and nine core sporting activities on offer: football, basketball, padel, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, badminton, cricket and pickleball.

Running daily from 8am to midnight at Za’abeel Halls 2 - 6, Dubai Sports World is the ultimate summer destination, offering a packed calendar of events and activities suitable for all ages and abilities, designed to enhance the community’s well-being.

Commenting on the launch, Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar, Executive Vice President, Dubai World Trade Centre, said: “Dubai Sports World 2026 reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing community wellbeing by providing accessible and inclusive sporting opportunities throughout the summer. Working closely with the Dubai Sports Council and our strategic partners, we are expanding opportunities for residents to embrace active lifestyles, improve their physical and mental wellbeing, and connect with others through the unifying power of sport."

Essa Sharif, Director of Sports Events at Dubai Sports Council, said: “Dubai Sports World has become a cornerstone of Dubai’s summer sporting calendar and a powerful reflection of our leadership’s vision to make sport and physical activity an integral part of everyday life. Through community-focused events such as Dubai Sports World, we continue to strengthen Dubai’s position as one of the world’s most active and liveable cities, while creating opportunities for all members of society to embrace healthier lifestyles and engage in sport throughout the year.''

He added: “Our long-standing partnership with Dubai World Trade Centre has enabled us to continuously evolve this successful platform, expanding access to high-quality sporting facilities and programmes for families, youth, professional athletes, People of Determination and senior citizens alike.”

Fatima Ahmed Buhajir, Chairman of the Positive Spirit Council at Dubai Police, said: "Participating in Dubai Sports World aligns with Dubai Police's vision to enhance happiness, improve quality of life, and spread a culture of sport among all segments of society.

We are proud to take part in this leading sports event, which provides an integrated environment for physical and recreational activities, strengthens community bonds, and instils positive values around health and physical activity. I invite the public, Dubai Police staff and their families to visit and make the most of the diverse programmes on offer - it is the perfect opportunity to get active, connect with family and community, and enjoy exceptional sporting experiences suitable for all ages."

New for 2026

This year, DSW boasts a brand new 1km indoor running and walking track, perfect for those looking to maintain their mileage without braving the outdoor heat. Another new addition for 2026 is Wolfi’s Cycling Academy, which offers structured and coached cycling sessions to help beginners and seasoned cyclists sharpen their skills and keep pedalling throughout the summer.

Additionally, the event is expanding its diverse programme of activities with the introduction of Orienteering – an exciting sport that combines physical activity, navigation and problem-solving, delivered in collaboration with UAE Orienteering Foundation.