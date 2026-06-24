IOC President calls on world to 'take the first step' towards active life on Olympic Day 2026

LAUSANNE, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Kirsty Coventry, has encouraged people around the world to take the first step towards living a more active life this Olympic Day. Her words echo the message “You Can Do This”, which is the theme of this year’s IOC Let’s Move global campaign, aimed at empowering young people to turn self-doubt into self-belief through the joy of movement and sport.

Olympic Day is celebrated each year on 23 June to mark the founding of the modern Olympic Games in 1894. The occasion is being celebrated across the Olympic Movement, with National Olympic Committees, International Federations and Organising Committees of the Olympic Games creating opportunities for their communities to participate all over the world.

In a video message marking Olympic Day on 23 June, President Coventry emphasised the power of movement not only to improve physical and mental well-being, but also to build confidence, strengthen connections and create a sense of belonging.

“Sport moves us. Not just our bodies, but our confidence. Our mindset. And the way we connect with each other,” Coventry said. “When we move, we feel better – it keeps our mind and body strong and healthy. And when we move together, we lift each other up.”

Reflecting on the global celebrations taking place this Olympic Day, the IOC President encouraged people everywhere to find their own way to get moving.

“On Olympic Day, all around the world, in parks, schools and streets, people are coming together to move,” she said. “This is happening everywhere. So join in and be a part of it – not just on Olympic Day, but every day. Let’s move together and help each other take that first step.''

Created by the IOC in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), Let’s Move was launched in 2022 in response to growing levels of physical inactivity around the world. Since then, it has evolved from an Olympic Day initiative into a year-round global participation campaign that helps people discover the benefits of movement through athlete-led content, community events, activations and practical resources.