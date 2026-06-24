40 people dead as record heatwave hits Europe, triggering alerts across multiple countries

CAPIATLS, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Europe is facing one of its most intense early summer heatwaves in recent years, with temperatures exceeding 40°C across large parts of Southern and Western Europe and authorities issuing health warnings, restricting outdoor activities, and urging residents to protect vulnerable groups.

Approximately 40 people have died while trying to escape the extreme heat over the course of the past week, according to French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu.

The French prime minister confirmed Tuesday that up to 40 people have drowned since June 18.

He noted that the victims were "mainly young people" who were swimming in unsupervised waters to escape the scorching conditions.

An exceptional, record-shattering summer heat wave is tightening its grip across Europe as a massive heat dome locks blistering temperatures over the continent.

As many major cities sit in the high 90s and triple digits — topping 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) — schools have been closed across Europe alongside widespread train cancellations, with officials issuing urgent safety warnings as extreme conditions turn deadly.

France's national weather service reports an all time high average daily temperature. France and Germany record numerous drownings over the weekend.

Two children discovered dead in car in France during scorching temperatures.

Italy urges people to avoid sun exposure and strenuous outdoor activity.

Britain's Met Office issues rare red warning for heat starting Wednesday.

Western European nations like France and Spain have borne the brunt of the initial surge, as the dangerous heatwave has been building for days.