Oman establishes temporary shipping corridor through Strait of Hormuz

MUSCAT, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Oman has coordinated with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to establish a temporary maritime corridor for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Oman News Agency (ONA).

The temporary route will be available to all vessels based on navigational coordinates announced by the IMO and the relevant Omani authorities, with ships required to coordinate transit arrangements directly with the organisation.

ONA said the measure reflects Oman's responsibility towards the Strait of Hormuz and its vital role in the global economy, while reaffirming the Sultanate's commitment to international law and the law of the sea, ensuring freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway without the imposition of transit fees.

The agency added that the move is also consistent with the outcomes of diplomatic efforts and understandings reached between the United States and Iran.