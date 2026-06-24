FIFA World Cup: England 0-0 Ghana

MASSACHUSETTS, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) --England and Ghana played out a 0-0 draw in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match.

The Three Lions created several chances but could not find a way past Ghana goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, who made a number of key saves.

Ghana also threatened late in the game but were unable to score.

England came closest to a goal in the closing minutes when Nico O'Reilly hit the crossbar before Harry Kane sent the rebound over the bar.

The result keeps England and Ghana in the top two places in Group L. Both teams need a point from their final group matches to reach the Round of 32.