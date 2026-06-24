Jordanian, Moroccan FMs discuss regional developments

AMMAN, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi and Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita have discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation across various sectors, as well as regional developments and efforts to restore security and stability in the region.

According to Jordan News Agency (Petra), the talks took place during Bourita's visit to Jordan.

The two ministers also expressed support for the US-Iran negotiations and stressed the importance of reaching a comprehensive agreement that addresses all sources of tension and helps ensure lasting security and stability.