Denmark to strengthen military presence in Greenland

COPENHAGEN, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Denmark will begin deploying conscripts to Greenland as part of efforts to strengthen its military presence in the autonomous Danish territory, Defence Minister Jeppe Bruus said on Tuesday.

In a written response to parliament, Bruus said conscripts would serve alongside professional soldiers in Greenland and participate in all military tasks.

The minister did not specify when the deployment would begin, how many conscripts would be sent, or the duties they would undertake.

Danish media have reported that the military is considering deploying conscripts to Greenland from September to reinforce Denmark's presence on the resource-rich Arctic island.