Gold extends losses as Fed rate-hike bets support dollar

CAPITALS, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices continued to decline in early trading on Wednesday as expectations of further US interest rate increases strengthened the dollar and weighed on demand for the precious metal.

At the time of publication, spot gold was trading at around US$4,110 per ounce, extending losses for a fifth consecutive session.

The precious metal remained under pressure as traders increased bets that the US Federal Reserve could maintain a restrictive monetary policy stance amid persistent inflation concerns.

A stronger US dollar and higher Treasury yields continued to reduce the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold, while investors awaited fresh economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials for further clues on the interest-rate outlook.

Silver also traded lower, reflecting broader weakness across precious metals markets.