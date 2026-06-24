IMO to begin evacuation of 11,000 stranded seafarers in Strait of Hormuz

LONDON, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) announced on Tuesday a plan to evacuate 11,000 seafarers stranded in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the London-based organisation said the operation would involve a large-scale evacuation effort to be carried out in cooperation with the countries concerned.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said the operation would be conducted in coordination with Iran, the Sultanate of Oman, all countries in the region, the United States and stakeholders from the maritime industry.

Dominguez added that the necessary safety guarantees had been secured and that navigational conditions had been fully verified to support the safe implementation of the operation.