US stocks close lower; Nasdaq drops 2.21%

NEW YORK, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- US stock indexes closed lower on Tuesday, led by a sharp decline in technology shares, with the Nasdaq Composite falling 579 points, or 2.21 percent, to close at 25,587.

Shares of major technology companies, including Alphabet (Google), Nvidia, Oracle and Tesla, remained under pressure at the close following heavy losses recorded across the sector on Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 45 points to finish at 51,666, while the S&P 500 fell 107 points, or 1.44 percent, to close at 7,365.