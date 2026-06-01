Abu Dhabi to host 11th World Assembly of Religions for Peace in 2027 for first time in Gulf region

PORT LOUIS,24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- In a new international achievement that further cements the United Arab Emirates' position as a global centre for dialogue, coexistence, and peacemaking, it was announced during the 2026 International Council Meeting of Religions for Peace, that Abu Dhabi has been selected to host the 11th World Assembly of Religions for Peace in 2027. This will be the first time the event is held in the Arabian Gulf region.

The event was hosted by the Republic of Mauritius from June 23 to 25 under the theme, “Forging Pathways for Shared Sacred Flourishing''.

This selection is a culmination of the UAE’s longstanding efforts to promote the values of tolerance, human fraternity, and dialogue among religions and cultures. It also reflects growing international confidence in the UAE’s role in supporting global peace and building bridges of cooperation and understanding among peoples.

The choice of Abu Dhabi recognises the leading role played by the UAE in advancing the values of tolerance, human fraternity, preventive diplomacy, and values-based engagement. It also embodies the wise vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whose leadership has made the promotion of peace, coexistence, and humanitarian cooperation fundamental pillars of the nation’s policy and international presence.

The decision also reflects international appreciation for the intellectual and religious efforts led by Shaykh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council, President of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, and Co-President of Religions for Peace. His prominent role in fostering dialogue and cooperation among followers of different faiths and cultures, promoting a culture of peace and understanding, and building trust among communities and nations has been widely recognised.

Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the 11th World Assembly is particularly significant given the prestige of this international event and the symbolism of the previous assembly, which was held in Lindau, Germany, in 2019. The event was personally inaugurated by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and brought together more than 1,000 distinguished global figures, including religious leaders, representatives of the United Nations, governments, and international institutions, as well as participants from over 100 countries.

The transfer of this global gathering to Abu Dhabi underscores the growing international confidence in the UAE and its leading role in promoting dialogue, coexistence, and peace worldwide.

The World Assembly in Abu Dhabi is expected to attract thousands of participants from across the globe, including senior religious, spiritual, and intellectual leaders, policymakers, representatives of international organizations, experts, and academics.

Representatives from more than 120 countries and over 90 national and regional councils of religions, spiritual traditions, and philosophical communities are expected to take part. As a result, Abu Dhabi will become the global capital of interfaith dialogue and cooperation in 2027—what could be described as a “Davos of Peace”—where religious leaders, decision-makers, and international institutions come together to develop shared visions and practical initiatives to address humanity’s most pressing challenges and promote peace, stability, and cooperation among nations.

Abu Dhabi’s successful bid to host this global event is an international acknowledgment of the UAE’s growing stature as a platform that brings together religious leaders, policymakers, and international institutions to address common challenges facing humanity—from armed conflicts, extremism, and hate speech to poverty, climate change, and artificial intelligence—while strengthening international partnerships aimed at building a more stable and prosperous world.

By hosting the 11th World Assembly in 2027, Abu Dhabi joins a distinguished list of global cities that have hosted this prestigious international gathering over the past half-century. This serves as further confirmation of the UAE’s and Abu Dhabi’s rising international standing as a global hub for dialogue, tolerance, and peacebuilding, as well as a key partner in international efforts to enhance understanding and cooperation among peoples, cultures, and religions.

This event will remain a landmark in the UAE’s international engagement and a further testament to Abu Dhabi’s ability to unite the world around the values of peace, coexistence, and shared responsibility. It also reinforces its position as a global capital of tolerance and dialogue and as a leading platform for developing international initiatives and humanitarian partnerships that serve the future of humanity.

The World Assembly of "Religions for Peace" is globally recognised as the largest and most prestigious multi-religious gathering, convening the senior-most religious leaders and delegates from over 125 countries every five to seven years to forge moral consensus and concrete action for peace.