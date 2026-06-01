Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs

ABU DHABI, 25th June, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a telephone call from Yvette Cooper, the United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.

During the call, the two sides discussed the strong strategic relations between their countries and ways to further enhance them in a manner that serves their mutual interests.

They also reviewed prospects for bilateral cooperation across various sectors that support sustainable development and prosperity for their peoples.

During the conversation, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the depth of the strategic relationship between the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom, as well as the shared commitment to leveraging all available opportunities to strengthen these ties for the greater benefit and prosperity of the peoples of both friendly nations.

H.H. and Yvette Cooper also discussed the overall situation in the region, recent regional developments, and ways to strengthen international efforts aimed at promoting security and stability at both the regional and global levels.