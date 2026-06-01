OPEC Fund advances over US$2.4 billion in financing, development support for inclusive, climate-resilient growth

VIENNA, 24th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Governors of the OPEC Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund) met for their 196th meeting today and approved new development projects spanning transport connectivity, healthcare, water security, climate resilience, social protection and private sector development across Africa, Asia and the Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Together with project approvals during the second quarter of 2026 and the launch of the US$1.5 billion Economic Stability, Trade and Resilience Initiative (E-STAR), the OPEC Fund has advanced more than US$2.4 billion in financing and development support since its previous Governing Board meeting.

OPEC Fund President Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said: “As we mark our 50th anniversary year, these approvals reflect our commitment to helping partner countries invest in resilience, opportunity and long-term growth. From healthcare and water security to transport and digital infrastructure, we are supporting projects that improve lives today while strengthening foundations for the future.”

The projects will support social protection, infrastructure, economic governance, small businesses and food security. E-STAR will provide rapid, demand-driven financing over the period 2026-2028 to help partner countries maintain essential services, secure critical imports and strengthen resilience to energy, commodity and trade disruptions.