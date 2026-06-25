Chinese premier calls for collaborative innovation, stability to strengthen global growth

DALIAN, China, 25th June, 2026 (WAM) – Premier Li Qiang of the People’s Republic of China opened the 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions today with a call for open, collaborative innovation. He told global business and government leaders that China intends to keep widening its door to the world even as global growth turns uneven and supply chains realign.

Speaking to around 1,800 leaders from over 90 countries and regions gathered under this year’s theme, “Innovating at Scale,” Li summed up China’s economy in four words: stability, innovation, dynamism and integration. China’s economy, he said, “continues to register steady and healthy growth despite the shocks of global energy shortages and severe supply chain disruptions.”

He reported first-quarter growth of 5%, noting that China has extended zero-tariff treatment to 63 countries, and said the country has remained the world’s second-largest import market for 17 consecutive years, with imports up 20.5% in the first five months of the year.

“We should harness technology for good. Innovation drives humanity’s quest for a better life,” said Li Qiang. “Advanced technologies should serve as tools that benefit people across countries, rather than sources of chaos that undermine peace and stability. Technology progress should always reflect humanity’s common values and advance global peace and development,” he said.

On openness, Li framed China’s integration with the world as a long-term choice rather than a tactic. “In pursuing development, China does not seek to move faster by going alone,” said Li Qiang, Premier of the People’s Republic of China.

“Rather, we want win-win cooperation with all in the world so that we can go far together,” he said. He highlighted China’s open approach to innovation – its large open-weight AI models have been downloaded more than 10 billion times worldwide – and said facilities in fields such as controlled nuclear fusion and quantum technology, along with the Tiangong space station, are open to international partners.

Premier Li closed with a pledge: “No matter how the world changes, China’s door will only open wider.”