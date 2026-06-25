Hantavirus outbreak could end by 2 July if no new cases emerge: WHO

GENEVA, 25th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Health Organisation (WHO) announced that the total number of confirmed cases linked to the recent hantavirus outbreak remains at 13, including three deaths.

WHO said the outbreak could be declared over if no additional cases are reported by 2nd July.

During a press briefing in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said more than 650 contacts have been identified and monitored by local health authorities across 33 countries and territories.

He added that all but 54 contacts have completed their quarantine period, while the remaining individuals are expected to complete quarantine by 2nd July.

"If no further cases are reported by then, WHO will consider the outbreak to be over," he said.