Khaled bin Abdullah honours Sharjah Excellence Award winners

SHARJAH, 25th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority, honoured the winners of the 2025 Sharjah Excellence Award at an official ceremony on Wednesday.

The ceremony was organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) at Expo Centre Sharjah. It recognised the award recipients, including local and Gulf-based institutions, entrepreneurs, and business establishments, for their outstanding achievements and exceptional institutional performance across various sectors.

Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi also recognised strategic partners, sponsors, members of the judging panel, and the award’s organising team in acknowledgement of their valuable contributions and their role in ensuring the continued success and credibility of the Sharjah Excellence Award.

A total of 13 winners, including businesses and entrepreneurs, were recognised across the award’s eight categories. In the Sharjah Excellence Award category, the winners were Enoc Retail L.L.C - Sharjah Branch; Betec CAD Industries FZC; Anchor Allied Factory L.L.C; and National Cables Industry L.L.C.

Arabian Industries Group SAOC received the Sharjah Gulf Localisation Award, while the Sharjah Social Responsibility (CSR) Award was presented to Sharjah Police Sciences Academy and Sharjah Centre For Learning Difficulties. In the Sharjah Small and Medium Enterprises Award category, both Green Prefab FZE and Anad For Feed Production Factory were recognised for their business achievements.

The Sharjah Entrepreneurs Award was awarded to Hassan Abd ElHamid Al Saed and Ahmed Khalifah Salem Alswuaidi. Alfan Saghayir Mubarak Markhan Al Ketbi won the Sharjah Entrepreneurs with Disability Award, while City Centre Al Zahia received the Sharjah Best Security Standards Award.

The official ceremony was attended by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Chairman of the Sharjah Excellence Award’s Board of Trustees; Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; and His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman of the Ajman Chamber Board of Directors.

Also present were Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA); Hamad Ali Abdalla Al Mahmoud, Chairman of the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD); Saleh Al-Sharqi, Secretary General of the Federation of GCC Chambers; and Humaid Mohammed Ben Salem, Secretary General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

The event was also attended by several members of the Sharjah Chamber’s Board of Directors and the Sharjah Excellence Award’s Board of Trustees and Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, along with senior government officials; representatives of UAE Chambers and the Federation of GCC Chambers; as well as a large gathering of private-sector executives, businessmen, and entrepreneurs.