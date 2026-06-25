Magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocks Venezuela as buildings shake in Caracas

CARACAS, 25th June, 2026 (WAM) -- A strong earthquake struck Venezuela on Wednesday, near the capital Caracas, with witnesses reporting tremors in Colombia as well.

The magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the area of Montalbán at a depth of 13.2km at 18:04 local time (23:04 BST), according to the US Geological Survey (USGC).

Venezuela's interior minister Diosdado Cabello confirmed that buildings were down in Caracas while talking on state TV, Reuters reported.

Tsunami threats have been issued for Venezuela, Aruba and Bonaire, with advisory threats issued to Puerto Rico and the British Virgin Islands, according to the US Tsunami Warning System.