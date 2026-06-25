France reports Ebola case in doctor returning from Congo

PARIS, 25th June, 2026 (WAM) -- A doctor who recently returned to France from a humanitarian mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo has tested positive for Ebola, marking the country's first confirmed case linked to the current outbreak, the French health ministry said.
The patient has been placed in isolation, and health authorities are tracing contacts, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the risk to the wider European population was low.
Health Minister Stéphanie Rist said the five passengers seated close to the infected individual on the flight to France had been identified and placed in isolation.