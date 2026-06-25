France reports Ebola case in doctor returning from Congo

PARIS, 25th June, 2026 (WAM) -- A doctor who recently returned to France from a humanitarian mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo has tested positive for Ebola, marking the country's first confirmed case linked to ​the current outbreak, the French health ministry said.

The patient has ​been placed in isolation, and health authorities are tracing contacts, the ministry ⁠said in a statement, adding that the risk to the wider European population was ​low.

Health Minister Stéphanie Rist said the five passengers seated close to the infected individual on the flight to France had been identified and placed in isolation.