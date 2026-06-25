Morocco fight back to beat Haiti, reach World Cup last 32

NEW YORK, 25th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Morocco twice came from behind to beat Haiti 4-2 and secure their place in the round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday night.

The Atlas Lions endured a difficult first half in Atlanta, falling behind twice before showing character, quality and depth after the break to finish the group stage unbeaten.

Achraf Hakimi and Ismail Saibari scored before half-time to cancel out Haiti’s two goals, before substitutes Soufiane Rahimi and Yassine Jassim struck in the second half to complete the comeback.

The victory took Morocco to seven points in Group C, level with Brazil but behind the South Americans on goal difference.

That means Morocco finished second in the group and will now prepare for a knockout tie against the winners of Group F, with the Netherlands the likely opponents if they maintain top spot.

Meanwhile, Haiti ended their tournament campaign at the bottom of the group without a point after suffering three straight defeats.