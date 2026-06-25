Oil prices fall as supply concerns ease, Brent drops to US$73.34 per barrel

WASHINGTON, 25th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Oil prices continued their decline today, Thursday, approaching pre-war levels amid easing concerns about global supplies. Brent crude futures for August delivery fell by 40 cents, or 0.54%, to US$73.34 per barrel by 0004 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 27 cents, or 0.38%, to US$70.07 per barrel.

Both benchmarks recorded sharp losses yesterday, Wednesday, with Brent crude falling by more than three dollars per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude declined by about three dollars at settlement, as supply concerns subsided.