Gold extends losses on Fed tightening outlook, dollar strength

CAPITALS, 25th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices extended losses on Thursday, hovering near the more-than-seven-month low hit a day earlier, as the dollar held firm on rising expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

Spot gold ‌was down 0.4 percent at $3,985.89 per ounce, as of 00:43 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since November 2025 on Wednesday.

US gold futures for August delivery lost 0.2 percent to $4,001.60.

Spot silver fell 0.2 percent to $57.33 per ounce, ⁠platinum lost 0.2 percent to $1,575.85, while palladium gained 0.3 percent at $1,170.25.