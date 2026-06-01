UAE, Kazakhstan sign agreement on reciprocal driving licence recognition during ministerial meeting

ABU DHABI, 25th June, 2026 (WAM)-- H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior met with Yerzhan Sadenov, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, at the Ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a number of issues of mutual interest and ways to strengthen cooperation in policing and security, including the exchange of expertise and best practices to enhance the efficiency and readiness of police forces and support the two countries' aspirations for greater security, stability and prosperity.

The meeting witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the mutual recognition and exchange of driving licences issued by the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The MoU reflects the UAE leadership's directives to provide further facilitation for citizens of the two friendly countries, enhance quality of life, and strengthen bilateral cooperation and the distinguished partnership between the UAE and Kazakhstan.