FIA delivers strongest set of financial results in decade

DUBAI, 26th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, today reported its strongest operating result in 10 years.

For FY2025, the FIA delivered an operating profit of €6.7 million, up 43% year-on-year and representing a significant turnaround from the €-24 million operating loss reported in 2021. Operating revenue was €191.7 million, a 75% increase since FY2021.

This result builds on the FIA’s return to profitability delivered in FY2024, and reflects the continued financial transformation of the federation since the election of the President of the FIA, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, in 2021.

It is underpinned by a stronger commercial strategy, improved cost discipline, and clearer financial oversight across the organisation.

Ben Sulayem said: “Six months into my second term as FIA President, I remain committed to ensuring a profitable and financially sustainable operation. Today, I am proud that we have continued to deliver on this mission, achieving the FIA’s strongest operating result in ten years and building on the significant progress made since 2021.

“Improving the governance, transparency and financial health of the FIA was central to my manifesto pledge, and we have transformed the organisation into a more resilient and professional federation.

“I will continue to work closely with all stakeholders to drive positive change across the FIA and deliver long-term value for our Member Clubs, our Championships, our people, and our global mobility and motor sport communities.”

The 2025 results were supported by strong performance across key FIA Championships and commercial activities. This included the advancement of a new promoter process for the FIA World Rally Championship with improved commercial terms, strong performance from the FIA World Endurance Championship, and the implementation of new regulations.

The FIA is in a much stronger position to deliver value for its Member Clubs across the world and continue investing in the Championships under its governance.

Since 2022, over €20 million has been reinvested into key initiatives such as a new Officials Department to better support the training and development of the officiating community, and the Safe Mobility 4 All and 4 Life programme.

The federation has continued to modernise its operations, governance, and communications. It opened its first office in London in 2025, strengthening its global footprint and supporting its ability to attract talent and deliver its mission across international markets.

The FIA reported a strong financial position at year end, with cash and cash equivalents equal to 73% of the balance sheet, an increase of 6% year-on-year, an equity ratio of 49%, and no financial debt.

This financial position supports the FIA's ability to continue investing in its Championships, its Member Clubs, its people and its strategic priorities across sport and mobility.