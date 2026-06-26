FIFA World Cup 2026: Ecuador beat Germany to qualify to Round of 32

NEW YORK, 26th June, 2026 (WAM) -- Ecuador have secured their spot in the Round of 32 after they came from behind to beat Germany 2-1 in their final Group E game on Thursday.

With group winners Germany already qualified for the next stage after two wins.

The victory has confirmed Ecuador's place in the knockouts as one of the best eight third-placed teams. Germany, despite defeat, still top the section thanks to their superior goal difference over Côte d’Ivoire, who also finished with six points.

Ecuador finished third in the group with four points and advanced past the group stage for the second time, the first since a round of 16 game in 2006.