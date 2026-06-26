US to create endangered species 'BioVault'

WASHINGTON, 26th June, 2026 (WAM) -- The US government is partnering with Texas-based de-extinction company Colossal Biosciences to build a national repository of genetic material from endangered and threatened species.

In collaboration with the US Fish and Wildlife Service, scientists aim to collect cells, reproductive tissues and DNA from the more than 2,300 plant and animal species in the US and around the world that are protected under the Endangered Species Act. The samples will be cryopreserved and stored at Colossal’s lab in Dallas, with duplicate samples distributed across the country.

The company, which last year claimed to have created living dire wolf pups, will perform genetic sequencing on the samples and make the data available to researchers and conservationists. Under the partnership, the federal government will own the samples.

“We want to back up as many samples of species as we can,” says Colossal’s chief executive officer and cofounder Ben Lamm.

Colossal is providing collection kits so that its partners in the field will be able to take samples of blood, skin, and other tissue. Lamm says collection has already started.